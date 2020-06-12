Phyllis Ann Woodward, 66, of Williston, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at her home in Williston, surrounded by her family and under the care of hospice.
Her funeral will be celebrated Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Russ McElveen will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16th, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral at the church on Wednesday, June 17th.
A family service open to all family and friends will be held Tuesday evening, June 16th, at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Phyllis was born on November 15th, 1953 to Leonard and Mary “Toddy” O’Neill, she was the fourth of eight children. She met the love of her life, a friend of her brothers, named Lester Woodward “Woody”. Woody had served in the military in Vietnam. They went on “one” date before he had returned to Vietnam for a second tour of duty. Woody called Phyllis from California, before he shipped out overseas, asking her to marry him, her saying “YES”. They knew then it was meant to be. Woody then sent her the engagement ring in the mail, and Phyllis began planning the wedding. When he had returned home, they were married within a few days! The couple then moved to Ft. Hood, Tx where they had their first child, Thomas. Their next move was to Colorado, where Woody was discharged from the Army and they had moved back to Williston, ND, where the rest of their children where born. They celebrated 40 years of marriage before Woody died in 2012.
As a young child, Phyllis loved horses. She spent many hours in the barn grooming her horse, Pokey. She would tell her children that was “The one place she always loved to be”. Phyllis also enjoyed collecting recipes from neighbors. She had delivered newspapers and when she stopped at houses she would ask for their favorite recipes-this starting her lifelong recipe collection. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting and knitting. She had made many blankets and items for loved ones over the years.
Phyllis loved her family and always wanted to be near her children, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and many other friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all those she loved.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Thomas (Julie) and their children Nessa and Jayden, Great Granddaughter Mayia, Chad (Jennifer) and their children Tommy and Kearyn; daughter, Katie (Mike) and their children Cole, Rebeca, James, Kyler, Kayden, Keely, and Shiloh; son, Josh (Stacy) and their daughter Tilla; son, Scott and his son Brendan; daughter, Tina. Her siblings, Mary Pitman, John (Laureen) O’Neill, Shelly Theige, Jerry (Dana) O’Neill, Larry Woodward, Darnell Woodward, Jorjan Woodward; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, including long time best friend, Sue Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester “Woody” Woodward; parents Leonard and Mary O’Neill; brother, Bruce O’Neill, brother, Tom O’Neill; sister-in-law Linda O’Neill; brother-in-law, Tim Theige; brother, Leonard “Denny” O’Neill; brother-in-law, Mark Woodward; brother-in-law, LeRoy Woodward; parents-in-law, Lester and Mae Woodward.
