Phyllis Ann Woodward, 66, of Williston, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at her home in Williston, surrounded by her family and under the care of hospice.
Her funeral will be celebrated Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Russ McElveen will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A family service open to all family and friends will be held Tuesday evening, June 16th, at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
A complete obituary will be announced.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16th, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral at the church on Wednesday, June 17th.
