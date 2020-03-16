Phyllis Ann Haugen Larson, 81
Phyllis Ann Haugen Larson, 81 of Williston, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Phyllis was born on August 3, 1938 to Art and Martha (Hansen) Haugen in Williston, ND. She was the oldest of 10 children and while growing up she loved helping her father outside on the family farm near Alamo, ND.
She married Phalen Vig and they had four children together. She later married Gordon Larson with whom she had one son. She was later married to Ernie Carter and then Bruce Kintschi.
Phyllis worked in the healthcare industry most of her life, including Mercy Hospital in Williston and Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA. She also worked in food preparation at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston in her later years. In retirement, Phyllis lived in Williston and later in Stanley, ND. Phyllis was a wonderful cook and baker. She worked hard all her life and enjoyed keeping a vegetable garden when she was able. Phyllis traveled when she could and enjoyed striking up conversations with people along the way.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Gary and Lowell Haugen, her sister Jan Whritenour and her sons, Bruce Vig, and Gene Larson.
She is survived by her children, Shelley (Bruce) Stockman of Williston, ND, Barry (Pam) Vig of Northfield, MN and Randy Vig (Charla Lynch) of Williston, ND, her daughter-in-law, Penney Vig of Williston, ND, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, her sisters, Shirley Gardner and Beverly (Walter) Brown, her brothers, Milt (Lorraine) Haugen, Mervin, Ronnie, and Greg Haugen, her sister-in-law, Deanna Haugen and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
