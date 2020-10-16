Phyllis Ann Haugen Larson, 81
Phyllis Ann Haugen Larson, 81 of Williston, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020.
Due to covid-19, a private service celebrating Phyllis’s life will be held at New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the Opdal Cemetery, Alamo, ND at a later date.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Phyllis or leave condolences for her family.