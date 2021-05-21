Peter Slette, 60
Peter Slette, 60, of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home in Easton.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston at 10:00 AM. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. A private burial will take place at the family farm at a later date.
Friends may sign a register book on Saturday, May 22, for the hour preceding the memorial service.
Peter Slette was born on December 23, 1960 in Fargo, North Dakota, son of the late Thorfin Peder Slette and Rose Emma Cox Slette. In his younger years, he worked for Williston Parks and Rec, Cactus Concrete and Williams County Sheriff’s Department.
Peter was a proud U.S. Marine, serving honorably as a MP-CID from 1980 – 1989 and on President Reagan’s Guard detail. Following the service he was employed as Security and Executive Protection at Citcorp. Most recently he worked at Rommel’s Ace Hardware in Stevensville, MD.
Peter enjoyed cycling the Eastern Shore on his prized Bianchi cycle with friends often riding 50 miles or more. He most recently completed the Seagull Century from Salisbury to Assateauge and the half marathon at Walt Disney World with his better half. During the covid quarantine, he rode 19 miles from his home in Maryland to Delaware to spend time with his better half, Judy. Peter also enjoyed watching the Lone Ranger and John Wayne westerns.
He leaves behind his better half, Judy Lodge, of Milton, DE who he affectionately called “his princess”, he was the father of Zack Slette of Preston, MD, and Tanner and MaLinda Slette of Richmond, MO. In addition, his brother, David and his children, Cayli and Paydin; sister, Paulette (Mike) Vinger and their children, Chelsey and Kris; great nephew Amari, all of Williston, ND.
