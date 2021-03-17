Peter Slette, 60
Peter Slette, 60, of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home in Easton.
Peter Lynd Slette, of Easton, passed away on March 13, 2021. He was 60 years old.
He was born on December 23, 1960 in North Dakota, son of the late Thorfin Peder Slette and Rose Emma Cox Slette.
He was a proud U.S. Marine, serving honorably as a MP-CID from 1980 – 1989. Following the service he was employed as Security and Executive Protection at Citcorp. Most recently he worked at Rommel’s Ace Hardware in Stevensville, MD.
Peter enjoyed cycling the Eastern Shore on his prized Bianchi cycle with friends. He most recently completed the Seagull Century from Salisbury to Assateauge and the half marathon at Walt Disney World with his better half. Peter also enjoyed watching the Lone Ranger and John Wayne westerns.
He leaves behind his better half, Judy Lodge, of Milton, DE who he affectionately called “his princess”, he was the proud father of Zack Slette of Preston and father of son and daughter, Tanner and MaLinda Slette of Richmond, MO. In addition, a brother and sister, David Slette and Paulette Vinger of Williston, ND and ex-wife, Judy Slette of Harrington, DE.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM, followed by a service at 3:30 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. He will be laid to rest in Williston, ND.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granit Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or guidingeyes.org., and www.vfw.org.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Peter or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.