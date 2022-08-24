Penny Lynn Pitman, 68
Penny Lynn Pitman, 68 of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND, with some of her closest family.
Penny Lynn Pitman, 68 of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND, with some of her closest family.
Anyone that ever knew Penny knew she was a hard working, friendly, giving person with a soft heart, and was willing to help anyone, including strangers in any way she could. She was also very strong willed, which served her well in her working years along side her husband, David, in the oilfield.
She spent a lot of time raising her five children, which was no easy task, as four of them were boys, two of which were twins, so she learned early to be efficient and multi task just to survive the day, but she did so lovingly and that was her greatest achievement in her eyes.
She loved to camp and water ski, and parasail behind the boat until it grew dark and she had no choice but to get off the water. She loved gardening, and at times, had a garden as big as a city block, and worked tirelessly at having a big beautiful harvest in the fall to add to her canning for winter bounty. She also loved playing the piano, which was easily her favorite piece of furniture in the house, and singing and humming along to her music. She had many special friendships and neighbors that she had lifetime relationships with, that she treasured.
She had survived several surgeries for breast cancer and heart valves in the last few years, but had so many complications that it was hard for her to get out and be as social as she would have liked. She fought hard, but her body was just tired.
Penny is survived by her husband, David Pitman, their five children, Pysethanie (Lee) Dean, Daniel (Linda) Pitman, David (Jenifer) Pitman, Darren (Nicole) Pitman, and Dustin Pitman, Grandchildren Alexia Pitman, Kaylee Pitman, David William Pitman, Jules Dean, Jesse Dean, Jordan Dean, Steven Alvarez, Lucas Pitman, Alex Pitman and Mikaela Pitman, and three great grandchildren, Camden, Aaden, and Ben Alvarez. And her sister and lifelong best friend, Donna (Wayne) Foreman and a brother Randy Schmidt, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie Schmidt and Kenneth Ellingson, Foy and Wanda Pitman, Grandmother Rose Peterson, sister Vickie Swanson, granddaughter Jenifer Alvarez, dear friends George Gagnon and Lynn Pitman
Penny’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Reverend Vondell Brandt will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. A luncheon will be held in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Hospitality Room after the service.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view Penny’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
