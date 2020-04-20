Peggy Swensen, 82
Peggy Swensen went to her heavenly home on April 11, 2020. This was a special day, as it would have been her 61st wedding anniversary, to her husband, John.
Peggy Kathleen O’Neil Swensen was born May 30, 1937 to Alice (Gudal) and Robert Thomas O’Neil in Minneapolis MN. Peggy grew up and graduated from high school in Rochester, MN. She attended Augsburg College and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (RN). She married John Swensen in 1959 while he was a student at Luther Seminary. Peggy was a nurse in Highmore SD, Williston ND, Bottineau ND, and Wausau, WI. All of these towns were where her husband served as pastor. In 1999 they retired and moved to Fargo, ND.
She is survived by her 3 children Steven (Kris) Swensen, Denver CO, Rebecca (Doug) Pehling, Lake Havasu City AZ, and Maren (Rich) Kramer, Fargo ND; 8 grandchildren: Zach (Meagan) Swensen, Kelli (Bryan) McGrane; Andria (Thomas)Taylor, Monica Larson, Ben Pehling, and Jordan (Anthony) Viera; Joshua Kramer, and Ben Kramer; 5 great-grandchildren, well as cousins, grand nieces and nephews.
Family and church were Peggy’s lifelong passions, and she was committed to and enjoyed her nursing career. Vacations were often spent visiting family and camping! Throughout her life, her faith remained constant, active and strong. She loved her church family, even when she couldn’t attend. Peggy volunteered as a Parish Nurse at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, Olivet’s Befriender Program, at the ELCA Eastern ND Synod office, and Eagles Elementary School-all in Fargo ND. She was a prayer warrior for our world and the people she loved and cared about. In her later years, seeing and hearing from her children, her grandchildren and even her great grandchildren were among her greatest joys! Peggy was loved by so many, and will be greatly missed.
If you desire, memorials could be sent to Olivet Lutheran Church, 1330 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 or Hospice of the Red River Valley, 1701 38th St S, Ste 101, Fargo, ND 58103.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.