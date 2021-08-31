Peggy K. Swensen, 82

May, 30 1937 – April 11, 2020

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. September 11, 2021 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Swensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

