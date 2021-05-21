Peggy J. Anderson, 98
Peggy J. Anderson age 98, of Crosby, ND passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2021 at St. Luke’s Sunrise Care Center in Crosby.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Crosby Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Crosby. Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby and also one hour before the service at the church.
Peggy Jane Bixby was born Jan 11th, 1923, in Coffeyville, Kansas. She was the youngest of four children born to Robert Emerson Bixby and Rosa Mae Chastain Bixby. The family remained in Coffeyville where Peggy graduated from high school. In 1945 she completed a three-year Biblical Studies program at Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, and became involved in Children’s Ministry programs. She came to North Dakota with a college roommate and worked providing summer vacation Bible school programs at churches in the area. During this time, she met Ruby Anderson, wife of Verner Anderson. His brother Leonard was serving in the US Navy. According to local legend, when Peggy saw Leonard’s picture in their home, she said she would return the following year to marry him. In 1947, they married and after a short time in Oklahoma, they made their life in Crosby, North Dakota.
Peggy worked for a time at JC Penney’s in Crosby. She made lots of friends including her five sisters-in-law: Edna, Stella, Ruby, Ardis, and Arlene. She loved music, reading, family and God. Peggy and Leonard raised seven children: Bruce (Ellen) Merrill, WI; Brian (Wilma) Aberdeen, SD; Marilyn, Crosby, ND; Janelle (Bob) Missoula, MT; Lauren (Markham) Williston, ND; Cheryl (Mike) Grand Forks, ND; & David (Kerry) Loveland, CO. They had 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Preceding Peggy in death are her parents and siblings; Leonard, her husband of almost 70 years; and her daughter Marilyn in 2019. Peggy surprised us all by living to be 98 years old. She spent the last six years of her life in the St. Luke’s Care Center where she was loved by residents and staff who became her extended family. Her family is grateful for the love and care she received while she resided there. She will be missed by all of us.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of the arrangements.