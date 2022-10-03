Paulette “Polly” Jeanotte, 74
Paulette “Polly” Jeanotte, 74, of Trenton, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment of Polly’s cremated remains will be in the Trenton Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.
Visitation will be open from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home on Sunday, October 2. An evening vigil with Rosary will be held on Sunday, October 2 at 5:00 PM. All friends and family are welcome to attend the Vigil and Rosary.
Paulette “Polly” Jeannotte was born on October 11, 1947, in Rolla, ND to Gilbert and Ella (Gohl) Turcotte. Polly lived in Rolla until the age of five when she moved to Williston, ND. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated in 1965 from Williston High School. Polly married her life partner of 56 years, Edward Jeannotte, and together they raised three daughters in Trenton ND.
Polly was a very hard working woman that took so much pride in whatever it was she was doing. She worked at the Old Mercy Hospital/Mercy Medical Center for 17 years, Tisa Clinic for 17 years and ended her career at Cased Hole Solutions after 7 years where she not only got to work with her daughter Kari and bonus daughter Sheila Haaland but gained a whole other family who called her MOM and kept in touch with her until her passing. The guys loved to leave little treats and had many laughs scaring her by walking into a room she was cleaning.
Polly was an active member in the Trenton St. John’s Church and helped prepare the altar and gifts every Sunday for Mass. Her Catholic faith was what guided her every day and she loved to encourage others to bring God into their lives. She was admired by many for the love she had for God and the kindness she had toward people she met.
She had many hobbies included fishing, camping, gardening, and canning. In her younger years, she enjoyed watching Eddie and her brothers rodeo and travel to many team roping events. Polly’s most pride and joy was her girls, grandkids, and great grandkids. Her face would light up when they would walk into her house or if she got a phone call from them just to say, “I love you”. Often you could find her and Ed watching the Trenton Tigers at home games as she was known to many as Auntie Polly. Her famous “fried egg” sandwich was a pregame favorite she shared with her grandsons and their teammates.
Ed and Polly loved to travel to see Kim’s family when she lived in Glendive along with Mandy’s family in various states. They loved to take trips to South Dakota to visit her sister Sandra where they would go shopping at EVERY JCPenney’s and WalMart around. Polly loved and cared deeply for her brothers and sisters, she raised most of them from a very young age after the passing of her mother. She would jokingly tell them after the passing of her older sister Sharon, “Remember I’m the oldest which makes me the boss”.
Polly had a unique sense of humor from tormenting her son-in-laws to scaring her daughters. She had a special bond with her son-in-laws and was so grateful for all the “interesting” gifts she received from them. If she needed anything done one of them was always there to help move, fix, or build it.
Polly will be deeply missed by everyone that loved her.
Surviving Polly are her, husband, Edward Jeannotte, Trenton ND; her daughters, Kimber (Kelly) Stuen, Kari (Scott) Turnquist, and Amanda (Steven) Wallin all of Williston ND; sisters, Sandra (Don) Carrington, and Rosemary Turcotte; brothers, Albert (Roxie) Turcotte, Bernie Turcotte, Bruce (Della) Turcotte and Matt (Lori) Turcotte; grandchildren, Shaylee (Jesse) Cruise, Shelby (Ian) Cook, Shantel (Jake) Hagan, Ejay (Sam) Stuen, Tyias (Chelsey) Huck, Lane (Courtney) Huck, Coy Turnquist, Alyssa Johnston, Zoe Johnston, and Anayah Wallin, great-grandchildren, Brady, Carter, Taylnn, Quinten, Trey, Saylor, Cal, Porter, Kadyn, Tucker, one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Gilbert (Shorty) and Ella Turcotte; sisters, Sharon LaDue and Beatrice Falcon and brother, George Turcotte, Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, Mother and Father-in-law Nina and Art Jeannotte and her beloved dog Muf-fee.
