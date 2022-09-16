Paul W. Prochaska, 82 Sep 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul W. Prochaska, 82, of White Earth, most recently of Tioga, passed away at the Tioga Long Term Care Center.In Keeping with Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Williston.There will be a celebration of Paul’s life at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in White Earth. Rev. Mike Olson will officiate.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Paul or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Paul Prochaska as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paul W. Prochaska Mike Olson Christianity Cremation Condolence Friend Celebration Tioga Long Term Care Center Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 7 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Police chase clocking over 100 mph leaves Williston man in custody Best of the Bakken top three announced Motorcyclist killed after fleeing from Williston PD 2022 Coyote Legends inductees have been announced Hess adds fourth rig in Bakken, won't add more even if price goes up Names released in Williams County fatal motorcycle crash Mountrail County oil well explodes leaving three injured Letter to the editor: Williston, ND Jehovah's Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause Selid Plumbing and Heating, Inc. closes after 67 years Teachers return to the classroom and have mixed feelings