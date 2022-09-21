Paul W. Prochaska, 82, of White Earth, most recently of Tioga, passed away at the Tioga Long Term Care Center.
Paul Warren Prochaska passed peacefully September 14, 2022. At the Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care. A short 10 days after his 82nd birthday.
Paul was born to Stanley & Harriet Prochaska on September 4th 1940, on his family ranch southwest of Ross ND. That was where his life began and that is where he always longed to be. He was raised alongside his two beautiful sisters Janice & Bonnie. Paul learned early on to love the ways of ranching and farming. That ranch was always home to Paul. He loved the wildlife and he grew up hunting in those bountiful hills surrounding his home. He loved fishing, and soon as he was old enough to hold a fishing pole he was fishing. After attending country school until 8th grade, he went to high school in Stanley, He graduated from Stanley High School in 1958. And soon after he joined the Army.
Paul met and fell in love with a sweet and sassy girl from White Earth named Sharon Mork. He adored her. He courted and soon they were married in the little white First Lutheran church in White Earth. It was scorching hot that day, July 9th day in 1960. They shared 60 happy years together. During those 60 years they acquired their own land, that was not so far from Pauls family ranch and birthplace. Together they worked side by side to build a life for themselves and their future family. They raised black angus cattle and farmed the land around them. It was a busy life all year round. Paul depended on Sharon to be his farm hand and his camp cook. She took pride in being a housewife and was an amazing partner. Their son Michael was born in 1965 and as he grew he was a great help to Paul. He would follow Paul around and as soon as he was old enough and able Mike started working side by side with his dad.
Paul was so proud of his family and his life on their farm. But they yearned for more children. They adopted their daughter Tracey as a toddler and she made their family complete. Tracey was a spitfire and it was devastating to the family when she passed away as a young woman.
To add to Paul's list of jobs he learned to fly, he got his pilot's license and he did crop spraying for Larsons in Stanley. He loved to fly and he was quite the daredevil.
Every aspect of their lives was filled with music. Paul loved to play the piano and was a very good singer. Together they sang for weddings, funerals & other special occasions. They also were very active in the local square dance club. They, of course, had matching outfits. They traveled all over with their friends and neighbors to square dance. They also shared a love of the Native American culture. They rarely missed a sweat or a Sundance near or far. If there was a Pow Wow, they were there and welcomed by all who knew them.
Paul and Sharon shared a love of life. No matter where they lived, they made sure to make it a home. He was proud of the fact that he was strong in his faith and had shared that by preaching. He had a way with sharing his knowledge of the Bible and he could sing a hymn like no other.
Paul and Sharon loved to travel. They took many trips as a family, and they loved the mountains. After the kids had grown and moved away, they decided to move to the mountains of Montana. Only to return to White Earth in 2015 after Paul had suffered a stroke. Paul still felt the pull of his childhood home, so they made the decision to come home to the White Earth Valley. Mike was there to help them and regularly took his dad for drives to the ranch that Paul so loved and missed so much. Due to failing health they had to consider having help. They met and hired a lifelong White Earthian Monica, as a caregiver to help them tend to things that they could no longer manage on their own. Unfortunately, Paul took a fall and was unable to safely live at home. He entered TMC long term care. Sharon again took on her camp cook duties and faithfully cooked and packaged meals and they took them to Paul at TMC. Paul was still able to go on short outings and little adventures, but life for them had changed. They adapted and made the best of it and held on to the love they cherished.
Sharon passed on May 2, 2021. It was so hard on all of them to be apart during the long pandemic, visits and daily outings were not an option any longer. It was a hard time for all of them as they were such a close family and had rarely been apart. Thankfully Paul was very well taken care of by the wonderful staff at TMC. Until the end he kept his sweet smile, his kind, mellow attitude and most definitely his sense of humor. He was known to be a real rascal and teased any staff that dared come through his door. Visits from his family & friends were so cherished once they were allowed. Paul would light up whenever someone came to see him. He loved having visits from Meadow and Nevada and hearing about all their accomplishments. He loved Meadows' hugs and Nevada shared Paul's love of football. Many trips to the ranch were made with Monica, to sit atop the hill overlooking the ranch he so dearly loved. His last outing was down a dusty road South of Ross to watch Raymond cutting hay, with a stop atop the hill overlooking the ranch.
Paul is survived by his son Micheal (Rachel) and his grandchildren Hanna, Haylee, Emma & Tyler. His cousins Beverly Olson (Jerry), Pat Archer, Bruce Bolyard (Pat), Dean Rehak, Mary (Ron) Leidholm and his Caregiver and special friend Monica Neether (Raymond) and her children Nevada & Meadow and their granddaughter Jesslyn. Paul left a definite footprint at TMC with the staff who cared for him. He will be missed greatly by all his hunting buddies and friends. Paul was a friend to anyone who met him.
Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Sharon, his daughter Tracey that he loved so much, His parents Stanley and Harriet Prochaska, His sisters Bonnie Schindel (Elmer) and Janice Jeffrey (Bill), his Maternal Belknap grandparents & his paternal Prochaska grandparents. Paul lost friends and neighbors too numerous to mention. He always kept his faith & believed that he would someday see them again.