Paul Roger Allard, 97

Paul Roger Allard, 97 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at his home in Williston surrounded by family.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. The Church has requested that you arrive a few minutes before service time due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Sunday evening at 5:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.

Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.

Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, November 22nd from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Paul’s Mass of Christian Burial will be LIVESTREAMED ON FACEBOOK at 11:00 AM Monday. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and go to Everson Coughlin Funeral Home click on the EVENT, for Paul.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Paul or leave condolences for his family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

