Paul Roger Allard, 97 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at his home in Williston surrounded by family.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. The Church has requested that you arrive a few minutes before service time due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Sunday evening at 5:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, November 22nd from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
Paul’s Mass of Christian Burial will be LIVESTREAMED ON FACEBOOK at 11:00 AM Monday. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and go to Everson Coughlin Funeral Home click on the EVENT, for Paul.
Paul was born October 29, 1923 in Belcourt, ND to Alexander and M. Louise (Davis) Allard. He was raised in St. John, ND and spent much of his early life there. He attended school in Belcourt, ND. He grew up on a farm in St. John, with five brothers and one sister. He worked as a laborer on farms in the surrounding area.
He served in both the Army and Marine Corp during World War Two. Paul enlisted in the Army on October 1, 1943. He remained in the Army for three months as a private and then was asked to transfer to the Marine Corp due to a shortage of men. He served in the Marine Corp until 1946 and was honorably discharged.
After his time in the service, he worked in construction with his brother in California and building Churches and Schools around the Williston area.
He was then hired onto the Great Northern Railroad, later the Burlington Northern Railroad where he remained as a laborer for 38 years.
In his spare time Paul enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time outdoors walking. He enjoyed meeting friends and family for coffee. Paul was a member of the Moose Lodge for twenty plus years.
He united in marriage to Louise Moran in 1947, with whom he had 6 children. Arthur (Irma) Allard, Carol (Vernon) Cohoe, Lyle (Patty) Allard, Edward Allard, Larry Allard, and Dorothy (deceased). They resided in Trenton, ND. Paul and Louise’s marriage ended in 1959 at which time he moved to Williston, ND.
He met his second wife, Martha Ritzow. They were united in marriage in 1966. They had 2 children, David Allard and Linda (Tim) Preabt. They resided in Williston.
Paul was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and M. Louise Allard; his brothers, Lawrence, John B, Ernest, Louie, Elmer; sisters, Rosalie, Mary and Helen; daughter Dorothy; son, Lyle Allard; grandson Vernon Jr. Cohoe; great-granddaughter, Autumn.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; sons, Arthur, Larry, Edward, David; daughters, Carol and Linda; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A luncheon will follow the service in Trenton.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Paul or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.