Paul C. Campbell Jr., 46
Paul C. Campbell Jr., 46, of Williston, ND, formerly of Cando, ND passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Services will be held in the Spring of 2021. Condolences and/or memorials can be sent to Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home, P.O. Box 888, Cando, ND 58324.
Paul C. Campbell Jr. was born January 23, 1974 in Cando, ND to Paul C. Campbell Sr. and Connie (Hunt-Campbell) Warbitsky. He attended school in Rock Lake, ND. He lived and worked in the Rock Lake/Rolla area, working for his uncle Don Campbell farming and at Saturn Industries in Clyde, ND. He married Kelly Poitra and they had 3 children, Krista, Michael and Shelby. Paul later moved to Cando where he worked for Belzer Brothers, Integra and Summers Manufacturing in Devils Lake, ND. He met and married the love of his life, Rebecca (Becky) Jean Olson on August 29, 2009 in Devils Lake, ND. The couple later moved to Williston, where he worked for Stride Well Service, Eagle and most recently Power Fuels/Nuverra.
Paul was a fun person to be around. He was always hosting get togethers for friends and family. His biggest annual party was a Halloween costume party. There was always more than enough food and stories to go around. In his free time, he loved doing home improvement projects. He would never consider a project complete until it was perfect. His most recent project was an ice fishing house that was very well thought out. He would avidly post updates on Facebook groups and receive countless compliments on his progress. Fishing had become a passion of his, the past few years of his life, and as anything else he did it was researched constantly. No fish on the lake was safe when he pulled up to a lake. During summer months, it was a guarantee that there would be a fire going and food on the grill. When there wasn’t food cooking and the home projects were caught up on, he had the family packed up and headed to the grasslands to do some target shooting.
Paul is survived by his wife Becky of Williston, ND, children Krista of St. John ND, Michael (Erin) of Devils Lake, ND, Shelby (Jared) of Rolla, ND, Skylar & Keaton of Williston, ND and a grandson Greyson. He is also survived by his sisters: Carolee (Daryl) Vote of Egeland, ND, Amanda (Jon) Warbitsky of Minot, ND, Alicia (Michael) Fenner of Kindred, ND and Abbie Warbitsky of Minot, ND and brother Anthony Warbitsky of Fargo, ND; mother-in-law Sheila (Stan) of Rugby, ND; sister-in-law Rachael (Josh) of Bismarck, ND; brother-in-laws John (Christina) of Towner, ND and Jackson of Bismarck, ND, the family cat, Tabby and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
