Paul B. Schroeder, 54, passed away at his home near New Town, North Dakota on Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022.
In keeping with Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service held at 1:00 PM on February 11, 2022 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Certified Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Interment of his cremated remains will take place at the Hanks Cemetery sometime in the spring.
Friends may sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, February 10 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until the service starts.
Paul Blaine Schroeder was born on February 2, 1968, to Glenn and Nora (Villaneave) Schroeder. Paul graduated from Grenora High School and afterwards, attended UND-W for an automotive degree.
Paul was an avid fisherman and hunter. Outside of hunting and fishing, he also enjoyed racing at the Williston Basin Race track.
Surviving Paul are his brothers; Greg, Albert, Larry, Joseph (Jody), Ernest, John, Richard (Betty) Melvin; sisters, Ann (Al), and Theresa; sister-in-law Mary, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Nora Schroeder; brothers, Robert, Micheal, and Myron; sister, Susette.
