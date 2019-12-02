Paul Aaberg, 92
Paul Aaberg, 92, of St. Louis, Missouri formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 at the Dolan Memory Care Homes in St. Louis, Missouri.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate and interment in the Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5th from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Paul’s family will be greeting visitors at the funeral home during visitation on Thursday.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Paul or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.