Paul Aaberg, 92, of St. Louis, Missouri formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 at the Dolan Memory Care Homes in St. Louis, Missouri.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate and interment in the Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5th from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Paul’s family will be greeting visitors at the funeral home during visitation on Thursday.
Paul S. Aaberg, 92, formerly of Williston, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Dolan Memory Care Homes in St. Louis, Missouri.
Paul was born January 8, 1927 to Peter and Marie Aaberg in Wildrose, North Dakota. He grew up on the family homestead south of Corinth attending rural school through 8th grade. Paul worked diligently on the farm with his parents, until entering the United States Army in January 1946 serving in the Occupation of Japan during 1946-47. Upon completion of his military service, Paul returned to Williston working for Nash-Finch as a truck driver, and with Sheet Metal in Williston, installing HVAC systems in new construction. Time was taken to attend NDSSS in Wahpeton during the winter of 1949-50.
While in Williston, he met his future wife, Rose Cvancara. Paul and Rose were united in marriage on June 24, 1953 in Williston, ND. After their marriage, Paul and Rose returned to the family farm, where he built the house they lived in. They continued to successfully run a grain and cattle farming operation until retiring to Williston in 1990. They were blessed with two sons- Dale (Karen) of Chesterfield, MO, and Daryl (Pamela) of East Wenatchee, WA.
Paul and Rose shared their journey for 61 years, until her passing in August of 2014.
Paul was very active in the church whether rural Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church, serving at various times on the church council or after retirement to Williston, becoming an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. While still on the farm, Paul served the community in such ways as Big Stone township supervisor for many years; director of the Farm Credit Service (Minot) from 1975-81; on the Williams County school reorganization committee. Both Paul and Rose were passionate members of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary, striving to ensure Veterans had access to needed services and an understanding community. This service culminated with Paul serving as State Commander of the North Dakota VFW followed by Chairman of VFW’s Western Conference and also a member of the National VFW Council.
Paul was also an accomplished Square Dancer, and he and Rose traveled to many local and regional dance events. After their retirement, Paul and Rose were life members of the Good Samaritan RV club, and spent many years traveling regionally with their 5th wheel trailer to jamborees. Paul very much enjoyed the collegiality of these events, and the opportunity to share experiences with his friends and neighbors. Paul and Rose traveled extensively throughout the United States, and Paul was proud of the fact that he had visited each of the 50 states. Paul also enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood-working and an array of card games with family and friends.
Paul is survived by his sons, Dale (Karen) Aaberg, Daryl (Pamela) Aaberg; 4 grandchildren – Chelsea, Benjamin, Laurel (Wilson), Aaron and 2 great-grandchildren – August (Wilson), Cooper (Aaberg).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl#17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Paul or leave condolences for his family. The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.