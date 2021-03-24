Patty J. Berday, 61
A memorial tribute will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Burns will officiate.
A luncheon will be held at First Lutheran Church after the committal services.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Patty passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 61 years. Patty was like a beautiful breath of sunshine to all who were lucky enough to know her. She will be missed by everyone.
Patty and Doug were married in 2011 in the Bahamas.
Patty’s love for her children was unconditional. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. Patty could find any reason to buy her kids or grandchildren a gift.
Patty’s true calling came in 2014 when she became the hairdresser for the Tioga Nursing home and Independent residents. She absolutely loved taking care of her ladies as she called them. Patty would always do special things for all her customers.
Patty’s memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband Doug Berday; her three children, Sarah Eide (Salee Scott) of Jasper Indiana, Justin Eide of Minot, ND and Ariel Schroeder (Jordan) of Epping, ND as well as her 3 grandchildren, Ashton Eide of Estevan, SK and Brennan and Olivia Scott of Jasper Indiana. Patty will also be dearly missed by her 3 sisters, Debi Messersmith of Williston, ND, Sandra (Todd) Schefstad of Lignite, ND and Bobbi Jo of Messersmith of Williston, ND.
Patty was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Karen (nee Leholm) Messersmith.
If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to a charity of their choice.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga have been entrusted with the arrangements.