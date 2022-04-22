After a lengthy battle with heart disease, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather has passed on April 21, 2022. Patrick was born March 19, 1948, and was adopted by L.P. and Mary Lucille (Kult) Mills shortly after birth. He had a childhood full of love and adventure. He graduated from Platte High School and completed his undergraduate, Masters, and Doctorate degrees at the University of South Dakota. His first job was at the Counseling Center, Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio. He retired from the Northwest Human Service Center, Williston, North Dakota, where he provided services to adult and children with an emphasis on children and adolescents. He consulted with school systems, the courts, law enforcement, physicians, and clergy.
Pat was married for 53 wonderful years to the love of his life Karen (Moore). They are the parents of Brigette Hoffelt (Garth) and Joshua. He loved his children and grandchildren, Sarah and Jack Hoffelt, and Jocelyn and Presten Mills, and loved all the time spent together. He was so proud of the adults they have become.
Pat loved Glacier National Park and many family camping trips were spent there and in the Big Horn Mountains. Pat enjoyed hiking in the mountains, boating, gardening and “puttering around the yard.”
Pat’s life was dedicated to service to others, whether as a youngster playing taps at burials, his career as a psychologist , or in retirement volunteering at the VA Hospital for 5 years and most recently, at the Dougherty House Hospice Program where he found his “retirement calling”. His calm, supportive, and loving way touched the lives of many over the years. He was always ready to help in any way to support anyone on their journey.
Last but not least was Pat’s great love of God and his faith. He actively serviced his parishes over the years and never missed mass if possible. He spent many hours in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.
Pat is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Brigette (Garth) Hoffelt, and son Joshua Mills, grandchildren Sarah and Jack Hoffelt, and Jocelyn and Presten Mills, sister Connie (Doug) Peterson, brother-in-law John (Diane) Moore, sister-in-law Kathy Moore (Steve Falon) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished friends, and his 4-legged sweetheart, Sophie. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Lucille (Kult) Mills, parents in-laws John and Germaine (Hendrick) Moore, granddaughter Abby Mills, brother Richard and wife Patricia (Putnam) Mills, and nephew Jay Moore. He will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow. Family will be present one hour prior to the service for visitation.
In lieu of flowers, Pat’s wishes were for donations to be made to Dougherty House Hospice Program or any charity of choice.