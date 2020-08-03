Patricia (Patsy) Ann Marmon, 79, of Williston, passed away at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020.
Her graveside service will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, North Dakota. In keeping with Pat’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
Patsy was born in Williston, N.D. on January 25, 1941, and grew up in the nearby Trenton community where she lived most of her life. She went to high school at the Flandreau Indian Boarding School in South Dakota and recalls fond memories of her time there. Patsy was a tribally enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. When she returned home, she fell in love and married Robert Marmon in 1962 and they had three children: Roland, Revelle, and Romona.
Patsy was an exceptional athlete and musician. She played on championship class A teams in both fast and slow-pitch woman’s softball. She was also a top bowler in the region even recording a perfect game during her career. She was also the first woman umpire for men’s softball in North Dakota.
Patsy loved to play music and was in a country band starting in her late teens. At thirteen, she worked at a diner to earn money to buy a guitar. Patsy was known for her ‘Green Thumb’, she loved to plant and garden earning a degree in horticulture from BSU (Bottineau).
During her time with Robert ‘Bob’ Marmon while raising their children they lived in Sydney, N.E., Minot, N.D., Detroit Lakes, MN eventually settling down and living in the Williston area.
Patsy was a devout Christian and loved to be around her children, grandchildren, and many friends and relatives. She loved deeply and was loved by many. Her favorite pastime was watching sports of all kind, especially if it involved her grandchildren, and was an avid senior adult community supporter.
Patricia is survived by her three children, Roland (Kelly) Marmon of Cottonwood, AZ, Revelle Marmon of Trenton, ND and Romona (Eric) Parrish of Belfield, ND; her grandchildren Bobbi, Jason, Jade, Sage, and Corbin Marmon, Styles and Austin; great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Sofia
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Marmon; parents, Russell and Rosella Turcotte; Siblings Darlene, Alberta and Clifford.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlinfh.com to share memories of Patricia or leave condolences for her family.