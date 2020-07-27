Patricia “Pat” Welsch, 76
Patricia “Pat” Welsch, 76, of Williston, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will be in the columbarium of Riverview Cemetery following the Memorial Service.
Friends may view pictures and sign a register book on Tuesday, July 28, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
Pat (Rowen) Welsch was born on January 26, 1944 in Minot North Dakota to Glenn and Maxine (Charley) Rowen. She graduated from Wahpeton High School. On July 4, 1966 she married the love of her life, John Welsch. The couple resided in Williston, and adopted twins named Tamara Sue and Timothy Joe. Pat enjoyed being a homemaker and baking was her specialty. She enjoyed baking cakes, buns and cookies for many repeat customers! She was a proud Den mother, Bluebird mother, and Rainbow mother on the local and state level. Her main passion was being a member of Eastern Star, an organization of women and men together trying to make life better for all people. Pat held many offices as Worthy Matron, and Star Points, but at the state level, she enjoyed being Worthy Grand Matron in 1999. Pat made many new friends being so active in the Eastern Star, not only locally, but nationally as well.
Once the twins left the nest, she enjoyed working at Leon’s Jewelry in Williston. In their retirement years, Pat and John purchased a home in Mesa Arizona in a resort named Venture Out. Pat enjoyed travelling to Arizona and living life to the fullest. Pat enjoyed her time in Arizona where she could visit with friends, playing cards, and tending to her flowers. Pat enjoyed seeing grandchildren, and also watching Twins baseball.
Preceding Pat in death were her parents, Glenn and Maxine; stepbrother, Robert Rowen; and Parents-In Law, John and Helen Welsch.
Pat is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Tamara (Brian) Ledahl, and their children, Kelsey (Zane) Schmitz, Brandon, Samantha, Reign; great-granddaughter, Emma Jenson; son, Tim (Shanna) stepdaughter Katie, and children, Hayden, Hadley; brother, Mike (Jan) Rowen; niece Jodi; and nephew Steve (Sarah), all of Las Vegas.
