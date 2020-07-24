Patricia “Pat” Welsch, 76, of Williston, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will be in the columbarium of Riverview Cemetery following the Memorial Service.
Friends may view pictures and sign a register book on Tuesday, July 28, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Pat or leave condolences for her family.