Patricia (Pat) Anne (Skurdal) Johnson, 72, of Costa Mesa, California, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, peacefully at her home after a brief battle with cancer.
Pat was born on August 13, 1947, in Burbank, CA. She was the first born to Marge and Emil Skurdal. Pat was educated and graduated from Williston High School with the class of 1965.
Pat was married to A. Lee Johnson on April 11, 1976, and became mom to Lee’s son Christopher. The family welcomed son Joshua on October 25, 1977. Pat and Lee lived in various places including North Dakota and North Carolina settling in Costa Mesa, CA, the last several years.
Pat was an avid reader always on the quest for more knowledge. We thought she could easily be a contestant on Jeopardy. After many years as a dental assistant, she began volunteering at various schools as a librarian and teacher’s aide, teaching countless children how to read. Many people were blessed by Pat’s organizational skills. She could take an overwhelming task and master it with ease. Pat was our family historian
often being the brain for her siblings. One of the greatest gifts Pat had was her genuine interest in the lives of each person she met.
Pat is survived by her husband Lee, sons Christopher and Joshua (Teasha), granddaughters Sarah, Michaela and Raeleen and grandson Jessiah. Also surviving her are sisters, Karen (Larry) Skaare, Debbie Birch, Susan (Dan) Herring, Corky (Rick) Fredricksen, Barb Skurdal (Paul), Jen (Terry) Schell and brother Bob (Julie) Skurdal and numerous nieces and nephews.
We are thankful for Pat’s profound influence on us. We commit our loving sister into God’s hands.
“The Lord will keep you from all harm — he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” Psalm 121: 7-8
At Pat’s request, no service will take place.