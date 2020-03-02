Patricia (Pat) Ann Gordon, 93, recently of Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Williston, North Dakota went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Wednesday evening, March 4th at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Pat or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4th from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral mass at the church on Thursday, March 5th.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.