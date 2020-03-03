Patricia (Pat) Ann Gordon, 93, recently of Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Williston, North Dakota went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Wednesday evening, March 4th at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Pat was born August 20, 1926 in Williston, North Dakota to Matthew and Agnes O’Neill. She was raised on the family farm five miles west of Williston with brother, Larry and sister, Angela (O’Keefe). She attended Judson and Tandy township schools through the eighth grade. She graduated from Williston High School in 1944 and then later attended business school in Minot.
Pat was employed at a Williston implement business and later worked at American State Bank for five years before she was married. She shared an apartment in town with Donna Gordon and met Donna’s brother, Bill Gordon, who she married April 10, 1950.
They had four children, Michael, Richard, Ann and Ronald. Pat returned to the workforce when Ron, her youngest, started school. She worked for First National Bank and later did seasonal work at the Williams County Court House.
Pat was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and belonged to the Catholic Daughters. Pat and Bill were members of the Moose Lodge where they enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends. One of her favorite pastimes was playing and winning at bingo. Later in her life she enjoyed going to casinos with friends and family.
In 2006 she moved from her home of 40 years into the Bethel Manor. In October 2010 she moved to the Bethel Assisted Living (Arbor House) for the next nine years and felt like the residents and staff had become family to her.
Pat is survived by her children, Mike Gordon (Laurie) of Renton, Washington, Ann Bjorke (Mark) of Annapolis, Maryland, Ron Gordon of Chandler, Arizona, her two grandchildren, Kate (Logan) and Andrew Bjorke of Annapolis, one great grandson, Henrik of Annapolis, and her brother Larry of Williston.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard, husband, Bill and sister, Angela.
