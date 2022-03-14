Patricia Marie Babcock, 77

Patricia Marie Babcock, age 77, of Coats NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Emerald Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lillington, NC.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Four Oaks, NC.
Burial will follow in the Price-Crocker Cemetery in Pine Level, NC.
Patricia Babcock was born on June 24, 1943, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to the late Gerald and Katherine Ruth Wagner Babcock.
Pat started her career in nursing, graduating from UND-WILLISTON, where she earned her LPN license. For a number of years in the late 70s, Pat worked at Mercy Hospital in Williston, ND. She was a CHR at the Trenton Indian Service Area in Trenton, ND. Pat also worked in South Dakota. Private nursing in North Dakota and finally retired from nursing from Betsy Johnson Memorial in Dunn, NC.
On November 5, 1960, Pat married Fritz Dale Falcon, ending in divorce. Shortly thereafter, she met Marshall “Bill” Pollard while he was touring the region with his country band, “The Country Showmen,” moving with him to Angier, NC.
Pat is survived by her children, Judi (James) Wyland in Merrill, Wisconsin, Karen (Troy) Johnson in Williston, ND, Dale Terry (Anita) Falcon half in Merrill, Wis and half in Williston, ND, Susan (Jim) Rehak in Williston, ND and Bruce (Brenda) Falcon in Williston, ND. One sister-in-law Carol Babcock in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Step-sons B.J. (Jessica) Pollard in Goldboro, NC and Dale (Rhonda) Pollard in Pensacola, FL. Along with 25 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces , nephews, and cousins.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, (Gerald and Ruth Babcock), her brother (Robert Babcock), her first husband (Fritz Dale Falcon) and by her soulmate (Marshall “Bill” Pollard) and a step-son.
