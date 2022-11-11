221113-obit-Kerbaugh

Patricia Kerbaugh, 69, of Ray, ND, passed away on October 31, 2022, in a Bismarck Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Burial will be held at a later date.

Patty was born to Dorland and Anice (Flaten) Melland on March 17, 1953, In Williston ND. She was raised and attended grades 1st-8th in Wheelock, ND. She finished her high school years in Ray, ND graduating in 1971 after the Wheelock school was closed.

