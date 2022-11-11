Patricia Kerbaugh, 69, of Ray, ND, passed away on October 31, 2022, in a Bismarck Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Burial will be held at a later date.
Patty was born to Dorland and Anice (Flaten) Melland on March 17, 1953, In Williston ND. She was raised and attended grades 1st-8th in Wheelock, ND. She finished her high school years in Ray, ND graduating in 1971 after the Wheelock school was closed.
Patty married Dennis Kerbaugh on March 18, 1972, and they made their home in Ray, ND where they raised their 2 children, Levi born in 1977 and Marcy born in 1979.
Patty was devoted to family and friends and wanted nothing more than to see her children be happy and to succeed and to become a grandmother. Sophia Ann Hilzendeger was born on March 26th, 2016, and it was love at first sight. The bond between Grandma Patty and Sophia was strong from the first time she laid eyes on her. Patty also had a huge love for her puppies, grand puppies and grand kitty.
Patty took comfort in the little things, she loved being a mom, grandmother, a friend, and she loved spending time at the river. Patty took pride in her creativity and was extremely talented. She was well known for the artwork she produced…be it painting, woodwork, or candle making. If you were a child growing up in Ray during the 80’s and 90’s then you probably had at least one Birthday cake (if not all) created by Patty and many Graduation, Baptism and Confirmation cakes as well. One thing that is for sure is that she mastered the art of making slushburgers. Many people have tried to make Patty’s slushburgers and have not succeeded. It is now up to Levi and Marcy to master.
While she lived under a cloud of heart disease throughout most of her life, her strength and dedication to living for as long as she could was evident.
She surprised every Doctor that she ever met. She was the strongest most determined woman that we have ever met. Patty was determined to do whatever she could to be able to continue to watch her children and grandchild grow up for as long as possible.
Being there for others was a main theme in Patty’s life and she will be remembered for the love she shared, her radiant smile, and her quickness to laugh. She was first in line to help create a celebration and made sure no one left hungry.
Patty is survived by her son Levi, daughter, Marcy (Daniel) Hilzendeger, granddaughter Sophia, sisters, Rhonda (Keith) Daniel and family, Donna Peterson and family and stepbrother Todd (Dana) Melland. Patty is preceded in death by her parents Dorland and Anice Melland. Grandparents Carl and Margaret Melland and Tosten and Mattie Flatten.