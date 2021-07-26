Patricia Joan Conlin, 96
Patricia Joan Conlin passed away peacefully with family at her side on January 12, 2021 at the age of 96. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Immediately following the service a time of fellowship will be held in the O’Neill Hall. Inurnment will take place at 1:00 PM at Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND.
She was born on December 9, 1924 in Glenwood, MN, the first of four children born to Dorothy and Harold Scofield. The family moved to Williston, ND in 1926, her father followed a job offer from Nash Finch Food Service Company. She lived in Williston until she was a teen, when her family moved to Havre, Montana during the Great Depression to own and operate the Grand Hotel there.
Pat was particularly close to her only sister, Mary Ann, who gave her life to God as a Sister of Mercy. Pat considered it an honor and a gift to have a “religious” in the family.
On June 16, 1945 Pat married Clem Conlin in Los Angeles, California. They were blessed with the birth of Mike in May of 1946. Nine more children would follow. The family moved into the home on First Avenue West in Williston in 1947, where Pat and Clem raised all of their children. She continued to live there for 40 years following the premature death of her beloved Clem in 1980.
Even while running a busy household, Pat was active in community service. She served on the Hospital Auxiliary Board, just last summer being honored for her lifetime of service. She helped organize parent volunteers for the Williston Swim Team. Pat volunteered often to help run events and programs at St. Joseph’s parish in Williston, where she worshiped for 75 years. And without request or any formal program, she delivered countless meals to those suffering special needs, whether on account of poverty, the loss of a loved one, or loneliness. She served as a willing listener to troubled souls all her life.
Pat’s parents and siblings pre-deceased her. She also lost three of her children prematurely; Mary Pat (daughter Jen Roy) from multiple sclerosis; Dennis (Rena) from a heart attack in 2008; and Tracy, from injuries suffered in a car crash in 1980.
Pat is survived by son Mike, Bismarck ND; daughter Kitty (Don Speranza), Skamokawa, WA; daughter Maureen (Tim Hamilton), Huntsville, UT; son Tim (Liz), Williston ND; son Tom (Kathe Marron), Golden Valley, MN; daughter Colleen (Mikel Miller), Niceville, FL and daughter Jan (Gene Goetz), Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, all of whom loved “Grandma Pat” immensely.