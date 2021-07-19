Patricia Joan Conlin, 96
Patricia Joan Conlin passed away peacefully with family at her side on January 12, 2021 at the age of 96.
Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston.
Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Immediately following the service a time of fellowship will be held in the O’Neill Hall.
Burial will take place at 1:00 PM at Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND. The Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.