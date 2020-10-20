Patricia Ann Johnson, 81

Patricia Johnson, age 81, of Madison, formerly of Williston, ND, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Howard.
As per Pat’s request, there will be no funeral service, but instead a private family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Madison. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Humane Society or to any animal rescue organization of your choice in memory of Pat.
Patricia “Pat” Johnson was born November 19, 1938 to Fred & Isabelle (Wilson) Schumacher in Williston, ND. She was one of the youngest of 10 children. Pat graduated from Williston High School in 1955, and married Robert “Bob” Johnson on March 10, 1960. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being outside and doing yard work, walking various family pets, visiting with her neighbors, and especially spending time with her family. She also loved any type of car trip or travel, and baking & decorating for family holiday get-togethers. When her health began to decline, Pat and Bob moved to Madison, SD, so that she could be closer to her two daughters, Brenda and Viki. She spent the last few years of her life at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Howard, SD, where she made many friends who she became close with. There she enjoyed playing cards and BINGO, and visits from her family, which often included short trips out of the nursing home to have lunch or dinner, and to shop.
Pat will always be remembered by her family and friends for her outgoing and feisty personality, her sense of humor, and her kindness and compassion toward people and animals.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; two daughters, Brenda & Viki; one sister, Sharon (Jerry) Frisinger; and numerous in-laws.
Private family graveside service will be on Tuesday, October 20th at Graceland Cemetery, Madison.