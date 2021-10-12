Pamela J. Eberle, 65, Minot, lost her battle to cancer on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a Minot hospital.
Pamela Jean Jacobson was born on March 28, 1956, a daughter of Owen and Jean (Tangen) Jacobson in Williston, ND. She was raised and educated in Grenora, ND.
On December 23, 1972, Pam was united in marriage to Mick Eberle in Grenora, ND. They made their home North of Zahl, ND until 1981, when they moved into Grenora. In 1988, they returned to Zahl. To this union three children were born Joe, Brenda and Amber.
In 2003, Pam moved into Minot, and attended the Adult Learning Center, where she earned her G.E.D. This proud accomplishment also provided her the ability to further her education by attending Minot State University. While in Minot, Pam worked for Minot Junior Golf Association, ING and also the Pour Farm, where she met many lifelong friends.
Pam enjoyed playing Bingo, pull-tabs, scrabble, cards and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all that knew her. She also enjoyed sewing and cross stitch work and if you were one of the lucky ones to receive one of these items you knew exactly how special it was.
She is survived by:
Children: Joe Eberle, Brenda (Daren) Sandstrom, Amber Eberle;
Five grandchildren: Jade, Marcus, Cody, Jacob and Colter;
Siblings: LeeAnn (Fat Cat) Jensen and Brad Thomas;
Aunt and Uncle: Laurence and Vi Muller
Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Ron, Miles and a sister Lynn, father and mother-in-law, Fred and Gladys Eberle.
Visitation: Pam’s wishes were for cremation to take place, however friends may sign a guest register on Friday, October 15, 2021 one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1 pm at Bread of Life Lutheran Church Minot
Burial: a private family committal service will take place at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Pam’s honor to the Trinity Cancer Care Center or an organization of Donors Choice.