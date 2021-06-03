Owen Anderson, 85 of Ray, ND passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will officiate and interment will be in the Rainbow Valley Cemetery, Northwest of Ray. A family service open to the public will be held at 7:00 PM, Monday, June 7, 2021 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Monday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and at the church in Ray, one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Owen’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.