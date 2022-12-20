Otto Sovig, 89, of Watford City, ND, formerly of Williston, ND passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022 with family by his side.
Otto was born February 13th, 1933 on the family farm near Arnegard, ND where he was raised. The youngest of ten children, he made his mark with his winsome mischievous smile and curious nature that captured everyone’s heart. He attended schooling in Arnegard and openly admitted his emphasis was on playing basketball and baseball.
He met the love of his life in his first-grade class, and would enjoy her friendship through school and later marry her. Otto served four years in the United States Air Force after high school graduation and then completed his education degree at Minot State Teachers College. He and Arlis Jean Peterson were married on August 19, 1957 until her death on January 20, 1994. They raised three children together in Williston, ND.
Teaching, building, and farming were his passions and he excelled at them all. Otto taught school in Watford City, Arnegard and then to Williston where he raised his family and taught Science at the Junior High. He was an usher, served on the finance board, and worked the radio booth for Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church. He had faith in God that did not waver. He was avid at sports both as a participator and spectator. He loved baseball, basketball, and downhill skiing best. He continued skiing until he was 80.
He spent many years farming near Arnegard and it was in his blood to do so. He loved farming. He was a natural carpenter and an incredible builder and it was his joy. There wasn’t anything that he could not build. His favorite thing as a kid he said was when he would receive a toy so he could take it apart and put it back together again. Years in the United States Air Force and born to a Norwegian family he enjoyed making lefse, krumkake, and rolla polsa. One of the important parts of his day was attending his coffee club. It was a routine that meant a lot to him. When he travelled out of Williston he would always be anxious to get back to the coffee guys.
Otto had brilliant magnetic personality. Anyone who was around him, even if just once, would recognize that he was extraordinary. And he was. He had a fabulous sense of humor and was just simply fun. He had a heart of a servant and was always willing to help someone out with any kind of project.
He was married to Margret Sipes in 1998 until their divorce in in 2020. He had a long journey dealing with dementia spending the last two years with it in a nursing home care in Watford City. He was every nurse’s favorite and they treated him special. His death was peaceful with family by his side.
For those of us who loved him, we will have deep sorrow but we will find deep joy when we remember this beautiful man and the memories we will keep of him.
Otto is survived by his son, Mark Sovig of Arnegard, ND; daughters, Lisa Zahn of Vancouver, WA, and Karla (Bruce) Zimney of Garrison, ND; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella Sovig; wife, Arlis (Peterson) Sovig; daughter-in- law, Nadine (Jepson) Sovig; all of his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Elton Sovig, Clifford (Alice) Sovig, Edwin Sovig, Joel Sovig, Oscar (Anne) Sovig, Henry (Irene) Sovig, Arnold Sovig, Ovedia (Bill) Krivobok and Edith (Lloyd) Sanders.
There will be a public visitation for Otto on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota. A private funeral will be held at a later date.
