Otto Sovig, 89, of Watford City, ND, formerly of Williston, ND passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022 with family by his side.

Otto was born February 13th, 1933 on the family farm near Arnegard, ND where he was raised. The youngest of ten children, he made his mark with his winsome mischievous smile and curious nature that captured everyone’s heart. He attended schooling in Arnegard and openly admitted his emphasis was on playing basketball and baseball.

