Orville “Buck” Herman, 65
Funeral services for Orville “Buck” Herman, 65 of Lambert, MT will be at 2:00PM, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Lambert High School in Lambert, MT, with interment at the Lambert Cemetery. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT are caring for the family. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT.
Buck passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, MT.