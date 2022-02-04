Orville Bragg, 82
Orville Bragg, 82, of Williston, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His funeral service was held Friday, January 28, 2022 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom officiated and burial was in Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND.
Orville was born on May 8, 1939 in Tabor City, North Carolina to Anna (Lerbakken) and Thomas Bragg. When Orville was 2 years old, the family moved to a farm in the Alamo and Corinth area in North Dakota with Orville, brother, Joe and sister, Mary Ellen.
Orville attended school in Alamo and graduated in 1958. Orville then farmed with his father and brother raising wheat, oats and barley. He also began employment as a heavy equipment operator with Hexom Earth Construction, building roads and oil well locations in the area. He also worked with construction companies building roads in Montana and throughout North Dakota.
He started “Orv’s Snowmobile Center in the late 70’s in Williston selling new and used snowmobiles and repairing used sleds for his customers. He got a kick out of racing his snowmobiles and won a number of trophies at the snowmobile races. We know he enjoyed racing a lot! But after a series of low snow winters, he hung up his snowmobile helmet.
Above all, Orville enjoyed working his farm land, the seeding, the cultivating, the harvesting were the high points of every year. Orville enjoyed and had a talent for working on and repairing cars and snowmobiles. He could fix anything that had a motor, including farm machinery and tractors.
He was a member of the Corinth Lutheran Church early in life and now he has attended Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church. Orville and Ardyce Olson were united in marriage at Our Saviors Lutheran Church of rural McGregor on June 29, 1969.
He also enjoyed being on the farm even against the worst odds he prevailed. He had that “Can’t stop until it’s done” mentality, but there is also peace in the serenity of being in a field at harvest. Light breezes blowing through the golden wheat was like sailing through a sea of pure gold. He treasured his time and life with his wife and children, and his wife and children love and miss him.
Orville’s children said — You would never meet a better man. Dad did things most men couldn’t do or would even try. He had the kindest heart, was soft spoken. He would give you the shirt off his back. More than that – he would go without to make sure you didn’t want – not need.
Orville is survived by his wife, Ardyce of Williston ND; daughter, Lana Bragg of Williston, ND; sons, Ryan Bragg of Williston, ND and Nolan Bragg of Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and sister.