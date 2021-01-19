Orrin G. Qualley, 77
Orrin G. Qualley passed away Sunday January 17th, 2021 at the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, MN.
He was born on May 20, 1943 to Orville and Gladys Qualley and was raised on the family farm north of Brockton. He shared a gift for, and love of gardening with his mom, and always took great pride in meticulous maintenance of any garden he was in charge of.
Many of our best memories of Orrin were shared in the great outdoors. In his earlier years he was an avid fisherman and spent many summer days camping and out on the boat. He later added golf to his list of passions and enjoyed socializing and hunting for lost balls while perfecting his swing on the course. He especially enjoyed time spent bonding during a leisurely game with his son-in-law, Dave.
In later years, even as his health limited his ability to get out as much as he would have liked, he found even greater joy in socializing with people and formed fast friendships with many. He continued to enjoy being outdoors and always had dog treats on hand for any dog who stopped by for a visit.
He is survived by his daughters Tonya and husband Dave Haase, Tara and husband Kevin Schug; his grandkids, whom he was so proud of; Kennedy, Sydney, Macey, and Grayson Haase, Jax and Hendrik Schug as well as siblings Gary, Marvin and their families and sister Diane. We know his parents, Orville and Gladys helped welcome him with so much joy as he went to be with Jesus in glory.
Orrin wished to be cremated and ashes returned to his family farm north of Brockton in Montana. A small private memorial will be held on Thursday, January 21st. at 10am; longtime friend, Pastor Phil Haugen will lead the meditation.