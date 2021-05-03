Orlin R. Kirby, 83
Orlin R. Kirby, 83, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday morning, May 2, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021 at the Multi- Purpose Building (Curling Club) at the Williams County Fairgrounds. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Burial in Hauge Cemetery, North of Williston will take place at 2:30 Thursday afternoon.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday May 5, from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Multi-Purpose Building on Thursday.
A family service, open to the public, will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday evening at the Multi-Purpose Building at the Williams County Fairgrounds.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Friends are welcome to visit wwweversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Orlin.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.