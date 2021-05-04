Orlin R. Kirby, 83, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 2, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021 at the Multi- Purpose Building (Curling Club) at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Burial in Hauge Cemetery, North of Williston will take place at 2:30 Thursday afternoon.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday May 5, from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Multi-Purpose Building on Thursday.
A family service, open to the public, will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday evening at the Multi-Purpose Building at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.
Orlin Richard Kirby was born on December 15, 1937 in Williston, ND to Leslie and Helen (Lieberg) Kirby. He was raised in Alamo, ND and graduated from Alamo High School in 1955. Dad was an athlete. He enjoyed playing basketball and football and made many lifelong friends from his school days.
In August of 1956, Dad’s sister Ardith was looking for a babysitter and a cute blonde came to apply for the job. It was then that Dad met Doris Holland. On April 6, 1957, they were united in marriage in Williston, ND. Together they had 4 kids: Reed, Layne, Darin, and Shawna.
Dad worked various jobs around Alamo until starting employment at Interstate Oil in Williston in 1957. In 1961, Orlin entered a partnership with Bob Bartlett and purchased Interstate Oil in 1971. In 1987, he sold his business to Farmers Union and retired. To keep busy, he continued to work for Mortec Fab, REC, Lindsey Implement and Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.
Dad was a 28-year member of the Williston Volunteer Fire Department. He worked his way thru the ranks and was elected and served as Chief of the Williston City Fire Department from 1984 to 1988. He was instrumental in the planning and building of Fire Station #1 in 1982. He was very honored and proud to be elected President of the North Dakota Fireman’s Association in 1982. He was dedicated and loyal to the department and shared a close bond with his brothers at the fire hall.
Dad was a member of the Moose Lodge #239 and a member of the Moose Ritual team for 35 years. He received bi-state honors and competed in National Competitions. He proudly recruited hundreds of members to the Moose Club.
Dad was happiest surrounded by his kids and grandkids. It was not uncommon for you to hear him singing “I love You, a Bushel and a Peck” to the grandbabies. In his free time, Dad enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and trail rides - especially during the North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana Centennials. Dad was a talker and loved to tell stories and jokes over a cold beer with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife Dory of 64 years, his sons, Reed (Tami) and Darin (Susan) and his daughters Layne (Tim) and Shawna (Keith) all of Williston. He was blessed with 15 Grandkids: Jason (Melissa), Kacy (Angela), Levi (Lindy), Josh, Brooke (Jarek), Lynze, Shawn (Brittany), C’Anna (Jake), Kolte, Kayde (Adam), Mark, Justin (Julie), Bryce (Halee), Emry and Elyza. From these Grandkids he has 23 great Grandkids: Cole, Peter, Nathan, Luci, Carter, Chloe, Cam, Jace, Jordy, Aaron, Kaegan, Koben, Parker, Kymbree, Vera, Liam, Kirby, Kendra, Reese, Preslea, Kaden and Barrett and 1 Great-Great Grandson, Mavix. Also surviving him are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Helen, His Mother and Father-in-law Juel and Cora Holland, his sister, Ardith and Brother-in-Law Chuck, Brothers-in-Law Clayton Holland and Gene Lindsey, sister and brother-in-law Karen and Allyn Elletson, sister-in-law Bonnie Swanson, his nephew Bradley Detke, his niece Tami McDonald, and his great-grandson Brennan Dahl.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds or Bras for a Cause.
Friends are welcome to visit wwweversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Orlin.
