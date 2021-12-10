Purchase Access

Orlene Bowling, 68

Orlene Bowling, 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, December 10, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Orlene or leave condolences for her family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

To send flowers to the family of Orlene Bowling, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
9:00AM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 14
Evening Vigil with Rosary
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
6:00PM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
1:30PM-2:30PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
106 6th Street West
Williston, ND 58801
