Orlene Bowling, 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, December 10, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, December 15, 2021 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 14th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral mass at the church on Wednesday, December 15th.
Orlene Angelia Turcotte Bowling was born on June 2, 1953 to Clarence Turcotte and Mary Rena Falcon in Williston, North Dakota.
Orlene went to Trenton High School and married Joseph McGillis in 1970 and moved to St. John, ND. They had two children: Renell and Colinda. They moved back to Williston and were divorced. She remarried and lived in Trenton with her then husband Joe Golberg. They divorced, and Orlene later married Joe Bowling in December 1999. They spent 23 wonderful years together.
Orlene was a nurturer from her youth, taking care of her younger sisters and brothers, daughters, and countless other children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other friends and family.
She loved to paint and draw, inspired by old photos of family, memory, nature and her imagination. She also loved to sew, loved old cars and motorcycles, being outside, gardening, and cooking. She loved music, black and white ‘cheesy’ monster movies and sci-fi, reading, and had a host of other interests. “Grandma”, as everyone called her, also loved people, and commonly had a house full of kids. You were only a guest once, and if you left her house hungry, it was your own fault.
She is already missed by a multitude of family and friends.
Orlene is survived by her husband, Joe Bowling; her Father and Mother in-Law, Samuel and Joan Bowling; Aunt Irene “Sissy” Falcon; aunts, Mary S. Falcon, Judy Falcon, Mary Falcon, Nancy Falcon, Lina Falcon; Sisters: Marlene “Hoot” Anderson (Dan) and Roxanne “Roxie” Larson (Jeff), MeldaTurcotte-Nutzman, Linda Berg, Jackie Overstreet, Sissy Boeshans (Norman), Sisters-in-law Kay Voss (Gary), Verlinda Keith (Brian); Brothers: Melton Turcotte (Linda), Gordon “Gus” Turcotte, Donnie Turcotte (Cheryl), “Big Gary” Turcotte (Karen), brothers-in-law Sam Bowling Jr. (Jan) and Brian DuPuis (Dolly); Daughters: Renell Belts (Scott), Colinda McGillis (Tyrone), Mindy Hove (Lonnie); Son: Mason Marquardt (Tina); Grandchildren; Chrystin McGillis, Lacie Hinesley (Robert), Levi Knutson (Samy), Roseanna McGillis (Troy), Autumn Herring (Cory), Courtney Olson (Chris), Jasmyn Belts (Jessy), Noelle Hove (Cameron), Kaity Hove, Thearsha Bartlett, Charles “Bud” Belts Jr. (Mia), Hailey Marquardt, Mathew Marquardt; Great-grandchildren: Lilly Wells (Bjorn), Logan LaBoyd, Selean and Saphira Scott, Teagan Kubas, Noah Hinesley, Serenity Scott, Leighton Knutson, Alaric Scott, Bentley Robertson, Banxlee Brunelle, Parker Herring, Easton and Grayson Olson, Isabella Hinesley, Elijah and Liam Knutson, Kooper Olson, and Asher Hinesley; Numerous nieces and nephews and never ending family.
Orlene was preceded in death by Her Father Clarence Turcotte, Mother Mary Rena Falcon; Uncles: August “Babe” (Beatrice), Pat (Bernie), Louie, Richard, Charles (Judy), Ernie, Ronald “Peeler”, Melvin, Paul, Eddie Falcon, brother-in-law, Dennis Overstreet; Aunt Angeline; Brothers: William “Boy-Boy” Turcotte, Walter “Gary” Turcotte; Sister Rosanna “Dolly” DuPuis; and Grandson Jesse Nelson, and many other family members and friends.
