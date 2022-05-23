Oral Dean Brenno, 75
Oral Dean Brenno was born the fourth of seven children June 24, 1946, in Crosby, North Dakota to Orval & Mattie Brenno. He was baptized & confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus & raised on the family farm north of Columbus graduating from Columbus High School in 1964.
Growing up he was involved in 4-H, Boy Scouts, & basketball. He loved riding his horses & was a hard worker on the family farm hauling bales, tending to the dairy cows, & helping with the farm work. After high school he attended The North Dakota State School of Science & graduated with a degree in Autobody Repair & Mechanics.
Following college Oral was drafted in the United States Army. His dates of service were September 1966 to September 1968. He attended basic training in Fort Lewis, WA & Fort Dix, NJ prior to being stationed in Quin Yan, Vietnam. Specialist 4th Class Oral D. Brenno, 184th Ammunition Ordinance of the U.S. Army proudly served his country. He was assigned to the 661st Ordinance Company of the 184th Battalion (Ammo) & received a certificate of achievement for meritorious service in Vietnam. A wheeled vehicle mechanic, Specialist 4 Brenno was awarded a citation that noted he had demonstrated exceptional professional knowledge, sound judgement, & technical skill in the performance of his duties between August 28, 1967, and June 1, 1968.
He met many friends through his service, especially in Vietnam. He became close friends with a Vietnamese man named Lon who worked for the U.S. Army at their base. After returning to the US, he always wondered what had happed to Lon & hoped he was able to survive after the fall of Saigon. Oral only spoke of his good memories from Vietnam & kept in contact with some of his fellow soldiers that he had served with through the years. After returning from Vietnam, Oral returned to NDSCS for 1 year majoring in Computer Science. Following college, he moved back to Columbus & started working at Baukol Noonan Mine & farming.
In July 1970, he met the love of his life, Teresa Alg when he attended Bev & Bernie Dokken’s wedding dance in Noonan. On April 10, 1971, Oral & Teresa were united in marriage at United Lutheran Church in Flaxton. They lived for a short time in McClusky & Turtle Lake before returning to Columbus where they made their home on the family farm.
Oral & Teresa had two children, Danielle, born on October 27, 1972 & Tyler, born on April 28, 1976. As a family they enjoyed yearly summer camping trips to Glacier National Park & the Black Hills, SD. On October 18,1999, his wife Teresa of 28 years passed away after an eight-year battle with cancer. In addition to farming, he worked for several years at Baukol Noonan mine until it closed in the 1980’s. Following its closure, he worked for Burke County for over 32 years as a Road Grader operator & built many roads around the county until his retirement in 2016.
In February 2003, Oral found companionship with Linda Grange. She had lost her husband a few years prior as well. Together they enjoyed camping & going on trips to National Parks. They both enjoyed Archery Club in Portal as well.
Oral enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially with his son Tyler, target shooting, & was a skilled welder. He welded many things through the years, building his own furnace system for his shop & house. He enjoyed woodworking & making signs with his router.
When Danielle & Tyler were young, he built a playhouse that looked like the nursery rhyme “Old Woman in the Shoe.” It had a large slide & a dog door for Danielle’s pug Tuffy. He also built rubber band guns for his kids & grandkids. He was always trying to think of something to build.
When he became a grandpa, he loved visiting his grandkids. He would throw them in the air, wrestle on the floor with them, & give them rides on his back. He enjoyed traveling to their sporting events including numerous dance recitals & hockey games. He loved cuddling his grandkids & the kids loved it. He was like a big teddy bear, gave the best hugs, & anyone who knew his personality loved his jolly laugh. He was a jokester & always had a smile on his face.
When his first grandson Ty was born, he nicknamed him Buckshot, so after that all of Danielle’s kids called him Grandpa Buckshot. Tyler’s kids called him Grandpa Oreo since they thought his first name was Oreo instead of Oral. In recent years he brought instructions to Ty on how to build a potato launcher. Together they enjoyed building this & launching all sorts of things they probably shouldn’t have.
His kids & grandkids have so many great memories of him. He was a friend to everyone he met & always had a smile on his face with a positive attitude although he endured many hardships & losses throughout his life. Oral was a kindhearted man that would offer help to anyone in need & will always be remembered for this. He will be so missed by his family & friends.
Oral is survived by his companion, Linda Grange, Columbus, North Dakota; daughter Danielle (Todd) Watterud & their children, Savannah, Sierra, Ty, & Sofia, Williston, ND; son Tyler (Julie) Brenno & their children, Mason, Keegan, & TaeLynn, Grand Forks, ND; sister Rose Stewart, Tioga, ND; sister Sally Evenson, Noonan, ND; brother Darrell (Juli) Brenno, Columbus, ND; brother Donald (Theresa) Brenno, Pagosa Springs, CO; Terry (Wendy) Brenno, Minot, ND; father-in-law, Herbert Alg, Crosby, ND; numerous nieces & nephews, many friends, & his fellow brothers that he served with in the army & Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Teresa Brenno; parents, Orval & Mattie Brenno; infant sister, Sharon Brenno; sister Delores; mother-in-law, Vera Alg, & many fellow veterans of the Vietnam War.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home, Crosby is in charge of the arrangements.