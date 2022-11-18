Oliver D. Herbel, 99

Oliver D. Herbel, age 99 of Bottineau, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at a Rolette care center. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at the United Parish in Bottineau. Burial will be at the Oak Creek Cemetery in Bottineau.
O.D. Herbel, a son of Reinhart and Mary (Klein) Herbel, was born on August 23, 1923 at Munich, ND. He was raised in the Alsen-Munich area. He played Basketball in high school and later coached basketball. O.D. went on to receive his Education Degree from Minot State University. On June 16, 1950, he married Betty Jean Hoff in Minot. He spent 42 years of service in education both as a teacher and later Superintendent of Schools in North Dakota. Betty passed away on May 8, 2017.
O.D. was a member of many different organizations and committees. He gave good advise to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed ranching and was a good hunter (deer, ducks, geese and pheasants). O.D. loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them how to fish, hunt, fence and put up hay. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Rick (Shirley) Herbel of Dickinson, Doreen Jensen of Bottineau; Rhoda (Glenn) Bliss of Bottineau and Tammie (Joe) Peltier of Dunseith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Gilbert Herbel, Ray Herbel, Lorraine (Herbel) Christian, Laverne (Herbel) Grossman and Marion (Herbel) Albrecht and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean (Hoff) Herbel; son-in-law, Les Jensen; brothers, Marvin Herbel, Don Herbel, Vernon Herbel, Elroy Herbel and sister, Iris (Herbel) Severtson.
Arrangements were with Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau.
