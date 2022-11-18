Oliver D. Herbel, 99

Oliver D. Herbel, age 99 of Bottineau, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at a Rolette care center. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at the United Parish in Bottineau. Burial will be at the Oak Creek Cemetery in Bottineau.

O.D. Herbel, a son of Reinhart and Mary (Klein) Herbel, was born on August 23, 1923 at Munich, ND. He was raised in the Alsen-Munich area. He played Basketball in high school and later coached basketball. O.D. went on to receive his Education Degree from Minot State University. On June 16, 1950, he married Betty Jean Hoff in Minot. He spent 42 years of service in education both as a teacher and later Superintendent of Schools in North Dakota. Betty passed away on May 8, 2017.

