Olga L Weiss, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday evening, December 6, 2019 at her home in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Behm will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Olga or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and at the church on Saturday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.