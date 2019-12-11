Olga L Weiss, 89, of Williston, North Dakota, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday evening, December 6, 2019 at her home in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Behm will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Olga Leona Heth was born on January 29, 1930 to Emanuel and Emilia (Heine) Heth at Beulah, ND. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Beulah, ND and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Zap, ND.
She graduated from 8th grade at Spring Creek School District #13 near Beulah, and attended Beulah High School.
As a young woman she worked for the Joachim Memorial Nursing Home, Red and White grocery store, and Sailer’s Dry Cleaners in Beulah.
On August 29th, 1948, she married the love of her life George J. Weiss at Zion Lutheran Church. While living in Beulah two children were born, Kathleen and Carroll. In 1953 they moved to Hettinger ND, where sons, Thomas and Douglas were born. In 1955 they moved to Glendive MT. In 1956 the family moved to Williston, where their youngest daughter Nancy was born.
She was employed with Degree Jewelry and Ritter Brothers Jewelry, and was a Seamstress for Model Drive in Cleaners for 15 years. After George’s retirement, they served as Custodians at Concordia Lutheran Church for several years.
Starting at the age of 15, Olga was a self-taught very accomplished seamstress. She had sewn many wedding dresses, formal wear, and clothing for her whole family. She also made many quilts and helped with quilting for the LWML at Concordia.
Olga enjoyed traveling by car and also took many bus tours. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was a life time member of the DAV Unit # 9 of Williston; where she served as a State Executive woman, Chaplain, and was chosen as an Outstanding Member of the Year for Unit #9. Olga was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and an active member in the LWML in her earlier years.
Olga and George were married for 45 years, until his death in 1993.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herbert, infant Otto, and Paul; and her husband, George and many more relatives.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Kathleen (Clair) Thorson, their children Christopher (Johnna) Thorson, Piper and Bridger, Corey (Erica) Thorson, Beau and Isabella Sanistevan, Ivan and Zion Thorson, Kayleen (Andrew) Davie, Chloe, Kaiden, and Stella; son, Carroll and his children, Christopher (Barb), Caitlyn (Tyler) Spevak, Carson and Olivia. Ryanne Weiss, Kayla (Michael Gorecki) Weiss and Kerri Weiss; son, Thomas (Sandi) children, Daniel (Tracy) McEwen, Lillian and Julius, Amber (Oakley) Ingersoll, Hadden and Moorea, Marshall (Maureen) McEwen, Maverick, Maylee, and McKay; son, Douglas (Ingrid) children, Jessica (Travis) Clark, Hallie, Avalee, Macie, and Kyree, Shari (Dave) Bergman, Taylee and Hunter, Alyssa (Colton) Conner, Brylee and Brinlee, Sabine (Marc) Medrano, Elian and Emilio; daughter, Nancy (Calvin) Bauer, their children, Jaron (Katie) Bauer, Bo Hawkinson, twins Ace and Dax Bauer and Kelly Bauer.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Olga or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and at the church on Saturday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
