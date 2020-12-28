Olga H. Brunelle, 89
Olga H. Brunelle 89, of Williston passed away at the family farm on Thursday, December 24, 2020 with family by her side.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is required.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Monday evening, December 28th at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday afternoon, December 28th from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Olga H. Bratlien was born December 14, 1931 to John and Mathilda Bratlien at their family farm
southeast of Williston. She had two brothers, Lloyd and Marvin and three sisters, Anna, Viola and Mabel. She attended Stony Creek School through 8 th grade and graduated from Williston High School in 1950.
She met her husband Edgar Brunelle at a Stony Creek softball game and they were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston where they worshipped faithfully the rest of their lives. Together they raised 9 children and were married 67 years.
Olga began working at Mercy Hospital in 1968 as a nurse’s aide and in 1975 at the Craven Hagan Clinic reception desk until she retired in 1993. Olga was a member of Women of the Moose (where she loved to dance), Catholic Daughters of America and a 4-H leader. She volunteered at St Joseph’s Church in various capacities.
Taking care of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her greatest joy. She loved family gatherings whether it was a birthday, wedding, holiday, hen party or pancake breakfast at the farm. Food was her specialty for the events and there was always plenty. After her retirement she enjoyed quilting trips with her daughters and every grandchild received a quilt.
Olga is survived by eight children: Mike (Laurie) Brunelle, Kathie (Scott) Soderstrom, Patti (Mike) Herring, Kelly Brunelle, Carrie (Robin) Anderson, Mary (Casey) O’Neil, Paula (Neil) Hagen, Mark Brunelle; son in law Lane (Jayne) Knudsen, 17 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar, and her youngest daughter Jayne (Lane) Knudsen.
Olga was the definition of a matriarch and good at it, making sure everyone felt loved through her actions. Loving, kind, and faithful daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend to all that knew her, she will be so missed.
