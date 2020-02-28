Oil prices Feb 28, 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oil pricesND Northern Area: $31.25 DOWN $2.25ND Light Sweet: $31.25 DOWN $2.25West Texas Intermediate: $45.26 DOWN $1.08Brent Crude: $50.50 DOWN $0.86RIG COUNT: 50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oil Count Rig Brent Crude Price Nd Texas Load comments MOST POPULAR John Schmitz, 66 LEC demolition reveals time capsule inside cornerstone Police seek information on missing North Dakota man Williston woman accused of attacking police after arrest Amid cost-cutting moves, Oasis will shutter Oil Well Services, transitioning some employees to Halliburton Former St. Joseph teacher sentenced to 10 years for molesting students John Schmitz, 66 Jundt, Williams win seats on District 8 school board, bond narrowly fails Gage Braden, 23 Record turnout drives change on District 8 board Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit