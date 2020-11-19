Octavia Oster, 47, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, November 16, 2020 at her home in Williston.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date in Spokane, Washington.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin to share remembrance of Octavia or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
