Norman Streifel, 80, of Williston, passed away in Gilbert, Arizona on Monday, May 16, 2022.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning, May 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Keith Streifel will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery in Williston will follow the Funeral Mass.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, May 22, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
An Evening Vigil with Rosary will be held Sunday, May 22, at 5 p.m. at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Norman Thomas Streifel was born on April 3, 1942, in Maddock, North Dakota to Thomas and Helen Streifel. He was raised and educated in Esmond ND. Norm married Alice Binfet on April 16, 1966, at St. Boniface Church in Esmond, ND. In 1967 Norm and Alice moved to Williston where Norm became a real estate broker. He and Alice also owned the H&R Block tax office, where they worked together until retirement.
Norm took great pride in his family. He was a devoted father and loving grandfather. He enjoyed working with his four boys at their hobby farm where he instilled a strong work ethic in them. Spending time with his family fishing and golfing at their Paradise Point lake cabin was one of the highlights of his summer. Norm could be found sitting in the sunshine on the deck in North Dakota or the patio in Arizona. That was his private prayer spot. In Arizona, it was the perfect place to greet and visit with people.
Norm also enjoyed going to coffee daily. He made lifelong friends as an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the KC’s, Cursillo and golfing.
Surviving Norm are his wife, Alice; sons, Fr. Keith of North Dakota, Tom (Argie) of Washington, Doug of Colorado, and Calvin (Sandy) of Colorado; brothers, Robert (Rachel), Leon (Dawn); sisters, Alvina Mehlhoff, Evie Iverson, Sharon (Lynn) Fisher, and Yvonne (Brian) Peterson; sister in law, Trude Streifel.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Thomas and Helen; and brothers, Dennis, Richard and Clem; sister in law, Alice Streifel; brothers in law, Mylo Mehlhoff, and Roger Iverson.
In lieu of flowers Norm’s family prefers that memorial gifts be given to St Joseph’s Building Fund towards the construction of Little Joe’s Learning Center in Williston.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston is caring for the family. Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Norman or leave condolences for his family.